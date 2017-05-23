MP: Thank God for the gift of Mothers
D'abadie/O'Meara Member of Parliament Ancil Antoine treated 60 mothers to a delicious lunch, pedicure, manicure and massages on May 18 in honour of Mother's Day at the VIP Lounge, Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, Arima. They were also serenaded by Malabar resident Darcelle Perreira.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC