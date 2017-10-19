Missionary pundit fights deportation: Wins right to stay in T&TMay 16, 2017, 10:19 Am Ast

Missionary pundit fights deportation:...

Missionary pundit fights deportation: Wins right to stay in T&T

A MISSIONARY pundit from India who had challenged the Immigration Department of Trinidad and Tobago's decision to deport him will remain in Trinidad. Mohanadatta Kumar Pogula in February had been granted leave by the High Court for judicial review of the decision of the Chief Immigration Officer to deny permission for his continued stay.

