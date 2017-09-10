Minister urged again to step inMay 7, 2017, 9:10 PM Ast

Minister urged again to step inMay 7,...

Minister urged again to step in
May 7, 2017

Trinadad Express

Local oil company Mora Oil Ventures may send a second pre-action protocol to United Kingdom-based oil company Parenco if the Energy Minister Franklin Khan does not step in to resolve an ongoing impasse. Mora Ven withdrew its first legal letter after talks with the minister, but after weeks of silence and a $100,000 a day in losses, the local company may once again examine its legal avenues.

