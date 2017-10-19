Mechanic charged with stealing and se...

Mechanic charged with stealing and selling five cars

A MECHANIC charged with stealing five cars within the City of San Fernando and selling them was denied bail last Friday. Richardson Julien, 31, was charged with stealing Nissan cars valued between $13,000 and $20,000 from Irving Street, Keate Street and Harris Promenade in San Fernando and also for committing the same acts in Princes Town.

Chicago, IL

