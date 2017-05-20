Macqueripe Beach Facility closed for ...

Macqueripe Beach Facility closed for demolition

The popular Macqueripe Beach Facility will be closed for two days later this month for the demolition of a structurally unstable three-tier concrete platform located north of the Macqueripe Bay. The Chaguanas Development Authority advised that the facility would be closed from midnight of May 23 to midnight of May 25. The CDA stated that following a series of consultations with stakeholders, it was determined that demolition was necessary as the platforms had become structurally unstable and now present a serious safety hazard of collapsing.

