Love, tolerance, and unityMay 18, 2017, 9:48 Am Ast

May 18, 2017

Trinidad Express

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Tim Stew, assists in the hoisting of the Rainbow Flag at his Port of Spain office on Wednesday. The British High Commission in collaboration with the Silver Lining Foundation hosted an event at Jackson Square, St Clair on May 13 in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

