Love, tolerance, and unityMay 18, 2017, 9:48 Am Ast
British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Tim Stew, assists in the hoisting of the Rainbow Flag at his Port of Spain office on Wednesday. The British High Commission in collaboration with the Silver Lining Foundation hosted an event at Jackson Square, St Clair on May 13 in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|Fri
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
