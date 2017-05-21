Looking back... and ahead*May 21, 2017, 10:46 PM Ast

Are there dark clouds currently over the Trinidad and Tobago economy, similar to the grim and gloomy recessionary period of the mid-1980s, when our Treasury was almost empty? "My answer would be 'yes' and 'not quite'," former governor of the Central Bank, Ewart Williams said recently. Reflecting on the mid-1980s, Mr Williams recalled William Demas' description of the bleakness of life back then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.