Letter: Big broadband network in Trinidad and Tobago

Dear Sir: The Trinidad and Tobago prime minister has confirmed that the Cabinet was aware of the overall strategic plan of TSTT, the local telecoms provider, one to be funded by a TT$1.9 billion loan. However, as other members of the Cabinet have said, they were unaware of the details of the buyout of the shares of Massy Communications and have asked TSTT to provide the details of the proposed acquisition.

