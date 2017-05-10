La Chapelle leads dance from Havana t...

La Chapelle leads dance from Havana to Port of Spain*May 13, 2017, 11:50 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

Acclaimed choreographer Dr Carol La Chapelle wants to reopen a cultural dance exchange between Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba. La Chapelle said she was inspired, following a recent trip to Havana, to begin the process of bringing the Spanish-speaking island's globally acclaimed folk, contemporary and modern dance troupes back to these shores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,742 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC