JSC chides CoP on 'total policing'

6 min ago

A parliamentary committee chided acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams for inaction to discipline the police officers carrying out 'malicious obedience' to the day of 'total policing' that saw the country's highways and byways blocked by police officers upset at their industrial relations issues. Last Friday, Minister of Public Utilities Fitzgerald Hinds, who chairs the Joint Select Committee on National Security, laid in the Lower House the JSC's First Report on the status into the probes of the Police Service and Police Complaints Authority into the events of March 23, 2015.

Chicago, IL

