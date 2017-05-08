JLSC: In the past the word of a judic...

JLSC: In the past the word of a judicial officer was sufficientMay 9, 2017, 11:19 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

At swearing-in: On April 12, Justice Marcia Ayers-Caesar stands with President Anthony Carmona, centre, and Chief Justice Ivor Archie after being sworn in at The Office of the President, St Ann's. Full text of statement issued yesterday by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission in response to issues arising from the appointment of chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar as a High Court Judge and her resignation: The concerns raised in the public domain surrounding the appointment and subsequent resignation of former puisne judge Mrs Ayers-Caesar, though warranted, are unfortunate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,918 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC