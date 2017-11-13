Jamaica, T&T to coordinate improvement in regional travel
Jamaica and the twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago have found yet another ground on which to strengthen their ties.Transport and Mining Minister, Lester 'Mike' Henry and Trinidad's High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Fitzgerald Jeffrey, have agreed that the state of regional air travel leaves much to be desired and is in urgent need of improvement. According to Jeffrey, it is much easier to travel from Kingston to New York and Port of Spain to Toronto, than it is to travel from Trinidad to Jamaica and other countries in the Caribbean.
