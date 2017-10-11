Jamaica not the most homophobic country

In the face of calls for Jamaica's buggery laws to be repealed, one of the main organisations that supports homosexuality has discovered that Jamaica is not the most homophobic place on Earth. Having conducted a study, titled, Criminalising Private Consensual Intimacy, J-FLAG found that in Barbados, the offence of buggery can attract a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.