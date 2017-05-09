Imbert: Everyone has to cut back*May 9, 2017, 10:40 PM Ast
Finance Minister Colm Imbert is "disappointed" people should be suggesting a public servant should receive a salary higher than the president, prime minister, chief justice, attorney general or Cabinet minister. Imbert, who delivers his 2017 mid-term budget review in the House of Representatives today, said Trinidad and Tobago can no longer afford to pay a State enterprise CEO $180,000 or $200,000.
