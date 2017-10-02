Heritage tombstones of tears*Apr. 30, 2017, 10:2 PM Ast

Heritage tombstones of tears*Apr. 30,...

Heritage tombstones of tears*Apr. 30, 2017

THE demolition of three historic buildings by the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation has once again brought to the fore the complete absence of an effective regulatory framework for the protection and preservation of the national built heritage. Once again the built heritage, which constitutes part of the national patrimony, has fallen prey to the whims, interests and limitations of office holders in the arbitrary exercise of their power.



