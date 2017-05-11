Her heroa s tale *May 11, 2017, 6:50 PM Ast
On May 3, a select few got the opportunity to view the film, Olympic Hero: Lennox Kilgour's Story, at the boardroom of the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago in Port of Spain. The film was produced by Kilgour's daughter, Kent State University Prof Joanne Kilgour Dowdy, who is also the author of the book of the same name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC