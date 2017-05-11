Her heroa s tale *May 11, 2017, 6:50 PM Ast

Her heroa s tale *May 11, 2017, 6:50 ...

On May 3, a select few got the opportunity to view the film, Olympic Hero: Lennox Kilgour's Story, at the boardroom of the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago in Port of Spain. The film was produced by Kilgour's daughter, Kent State University Prof Joanne Kilgour Dowdy, who is also the author of the book of the same name.

