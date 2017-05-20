'Green Days' heads to the silver screen
PROLIFIC WRITER: Michael Anthony spoke at the launch of the Nalis One Book, One Community at the National Library in Port of Spain recently. Local author and prolific writer, Michael Anthony's novel Green Days by the River will be made into film and released later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
