Grand vision for South*May 17, 2017, 12:0 Am Ast
Marabella businessman Aqeel Baksh wants to see south Trinidad become the business hub of Trinidad and Tobago. Baksh, 28, chief executive officer of Baksh Group of Companies said while developments like the C3 Centre in San Fernando is a definite boost for business activities in south Trinidad, there's a lot more room for further development of the business landscape.
