Grand vision for South*May 17, 2017, ...

Grand vision for South*May 17, 2017, 12:0 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Marabella businessman Aqeel Baksh wants to see south Trinidad become the business hub of Trinidad and Tobago. Baksh, 28, chief executive officer of Baksh Group of Companies said while developments like the C3 Centre in San Fernando is a definite boost for business activities in south Trinidad, there's a lot more room for further development of the business landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC