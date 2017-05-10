Govt staying out Marcia fiasco - PM
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday insisted that Government will not be roped into the ongoing controversy with the Judicial and Legal Service Commission , Chief Justice Ivor Archie and former High Court judge Marcia Ayers-Caesar, saying they would maintain a "Great Wall of China" approach on the issue. Rowley said the matter fell within the borders of the Judiciary and the executives and as such saw no reason why the Government should request a commission of enquiry on the matter.
