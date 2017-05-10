First Peoples Public Holiday announced

First Peoples Public Holiday announced

IN October 2016, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley promised the First Peoples of Trinidad and Tobago that they would be given a one-off national holiday in recognition of their contribution to the islands. The call for a public holiday had been made by Ricardo Hernandez Bharath, representing the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community.

