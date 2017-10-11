Fire Shamfa, urges union

Fire Shamfa, urges union

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

UNION leader Joseph Remy says Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe is a major embarrassment and has called for her immediate removal from office. Speaking at a platform on Harris Promenade, San Fernando following the culmination of Monday's May Day march, the FITUN president said: "You know in the financial sector there's something called fit and proper to occupy office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC