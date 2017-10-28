Euangelion presents a tribute to the ...

Euangelion presents a tribute to the King of Gospel

Friday May 26 Read more: Trinadad Express

Euangelion, is a small group of Christian believers, singers, and musicians, committed to the finest and excellence in Gospel music ministry, and dedicated to the charge of Jesus "If I am lifted up, I will draw all men unto me." Founded in 2000 by Bible Teacher, and Music Director Kenneth Listhrop, Euangelion believes that gospel music is more than just a genre or style; rather it is the message "that all men should honour the Son, even as they honour the Father.

Read more at Trinadad Express.

