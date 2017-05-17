Ernest Koylass appointed to JLSCMay 17, 2017, 4:40 PM Ast
Attorney Ernest Koylass SC was this evening sworn-in as a member of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission at a ceremony at president's House, Port of Spain. Koylass attended the University of the West Indies, where he obtained his Bachelor of Laws Degree in 1977.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
