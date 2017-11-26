Dumas: Tobago land titles, glitch for property tax

Former head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas is in support of the reinstatement of the property tax but queries the relevance of the process for Tobago given issues with land title Dumas, in supporting the return of the tax, which has been on hold since 2009, told Sunday Newsday on Friday that 'the law is the law' 'The law applies to Trinidad and Tobago and therefore if people in Trinidad has to pay the tax, the people in Tobago has to pay the tax as well,' he said 'If you have lands, you have buildings, you can challenge the tax if you like, find a lawyer to argue that the tax is not valid but as long as Tobago is in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and there is a valid law, the law applies to Tobago as well.

