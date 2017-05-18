Disruption on sea birdge
CUSTOMERS of the inter-island ferry service yesterday received an apology from management of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago for service disruptions earlier this week. PATT said these were due to mechanical issues with the TT Express and the TT Spirit.
