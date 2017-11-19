Director of Elections on CARICOM mission to Bahamas

Jamaica's Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher, has been selected to serve as Deputy Chief of Mission for the Caribbean Community electoral observation mission to the Bahamas. The 11-member mission team, which includes representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago will submit a report to the Secretary General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, at the end of the mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.