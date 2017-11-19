Director of Elections on CARICOM miss...

Director of Elections on CARICOM mission to Bahamas

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaica's Director of Elections, Orrette Fisher, has been selected to serve as Deputy Chief of Mission for the Caribbean Community electoral observation mission to the Bahamas. The 11-member mission team, which includes representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago will submit a report to the Secretary General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, at the end of the mission.

Chicago, IL

