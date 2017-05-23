Dillon wants police on ports after ferry stand-off*

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon is proposing police officers at all ports of entry and even on the inter-island ferries to prevent a recurrence of Monday's confrontation between disgruntled passengers and Port Authority security officials on the T&T Express. "With respect to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service getting involved in security, so far as the vessel leaves Trinidad, while the vessel is in transit and also as it arrives on the port in Tobago and vice-versa, of course, on the return leg," Dillon said.

