CXC apologises for errors; Garcia not aware pupils traumatised

MINISTER HELPS OUT: Education Minister Anthony Garcia, centre, assists Queen's Royal College pupils, from left, Arek Mohammed and Cadel Roberts with an experiment yesterday about starch in food while Derek Hudson, right, vice-president of Shell Trinidad and Tobago, and QRC principal David Simon look on during the launch of the Shell T&T STEM Lab at Queen's Park West, Port of Spain. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE THE Caribbean Examinations Council has apologised for three errors that appeared in this year's question booklet for the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination, which it has the responsibility to prepare, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

