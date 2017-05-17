Cops not trained to deal with mental patients

Faced with perennial criticism for using excessive force in handling the mentally ill, MP for Toco/Sangre Grande, Glenda Jennings-Smith, said the police however, are not properly trained to deal with mental patients and called on the various health bodies to stop neglecting their responsibility. This as a family of a 24-year-old man, who was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer during an altercation near a Moruga bar last week, has called for an investigation.

