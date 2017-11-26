Comments

A petition to file a motion of no confidence in Chief Justice Ivor Archie and other members of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission is being circulated among members of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago for signatures. The Express understands the petition calls for a special vote by secret ballot to force the LATT to express its loss of confidence in Archie, JLSC members Justice Roger Hamel-Smith, Maureen Manchouck and Justice Humphrey Stollmeyer.

