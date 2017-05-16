Come to a Pure Grenadaa *May 16, 2017, 11:56 PM Ast

GRENADA is again looking to Trinidad and Tobago to be a good neighbour, as it embarks on an intense rebranding campaign to bring a more personalised element to its allure as a tourist destination. Though still holding its reputation as the "Spice Isle" close to its heart, get ready for "Pure Grenada" - a destination that calls not only for sight-seeing and adventure but also a holistic approach to connecting with the well-being of self while visiting the island.

