Climate change action needed now

Climate change action needed now

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

On an individual level, this was not a matter of just adding a few ice cubes to your beverages or hydrating with more water; the impacts of this heat was a lot more serious for communities across the globe. At a current rate of 1.2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era, we are already experiencing some of the most anomalous natural cycles in the world's history; from extreme weather patterns, the melting of ice caps resulting in sea level rise, the intensity of storms and hurricanes, to desertification resulting in lower farm productivity and an increase in disease and destruction of coastlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC