Chief Magistrate missing: New trial dates for cops
THREE police officers, including former TV6 crime show co-host, Insp Roger Alexander and President of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales, were today given new dates when they will go on trial charged with separate criminal offences. The two, along with PC Sheldon Mires reappeared in Port of Spain's Magistrates' Court, and were expected to face their first day of trial, given that former Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar had previously set May 2, as the day when the prosecution in both matters would begin.
