Chaos as motion against Glenn fails

Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Glenn Ramadharsingh celebrates with supporters outside the corporation's office after he defeated a no confidence motion against him yesterday. The Council of the Siparia Regional Corporation descended into chaos and disorder yesterday, as chairman Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh not only presided over a no-confidence vote against him, but voted in the process and used his casting vote to break the deadlock after some four hours of contentious debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.