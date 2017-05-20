Chaos as motion against Glenn fails
Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Glenn Ramadharsingh celebrates with supporters outside the corporation's office after he defeated a no confidence motion against him yesterday. The Council of the Siparia Regional Corporation descended into chaos and disorder yesterday, as chairman Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh not only presided over a no-confidence vote against him, but voted in the process and used his casting vote to break the deadlock after some four hours of contentious debate.
