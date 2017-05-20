Chaos as motion against Glenn fails

Chaos as motion against Glenn fails

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Glenn Ramadharsingh celebrates with supporters outside the corporation's office after he defeated a no confidence motion against him yesterday. The Council of the Siparia Regional Corporation descended into chaos and disorder yesterday, as chairman Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh not only presided over a no-confidence vote against him, but voted in the process and used his casting vote to break the deadlock after some four hours of contentious debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC