Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee

Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

The Sapphire Jubilee marks the 65th year on the throne for 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth who is the only British monarch to reach this milestone. Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dennis Moses, in his address, praised the Queen for her indomitable spirit which has remained the hallmark of the monarchy as she continues to be a symbol of strength and stability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC