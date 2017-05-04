Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee
The Sapphire Jubilee marks the 65th year on the throne for 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth who is the only British monarch to reach this milestone. Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dennis Moses, in his address, praised the Queen for her indomitable spirit which has remained the hallmark of the monarchy as she continues to be a symbol of strength and stability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC