Carmona: Volunteers are the dynamos of change

Former outstanding national football midfielder Russell Latapy, left, shares a moment with president Anthony Carmona during the launch of the Cotton Tree Foundation 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the St. Andrew's Golf Club, Moka, Maraval on Wednesday. Trinidad and Tobago's president Anthony Carmona on Wednesday played tribute to the Cotton Tree Foundation for its acts of volunteerism and outstanding work in aid of empowering the nation's youths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.