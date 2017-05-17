Caribbean to Caliphate
Why has the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago become one of the largest recruitment hubs for ISIL in the West? The Caribbean state of Trinidad and Tobago is traditionally most famous for its spectacular annual carnival, its cricketing prowess and of being the birthplace of calypso music. Politicians sometimes try to minimise the issue and say that it's a small group of people who are criminally oriented who get involved in these things, and that is not true ... But more recently it's been getting a more disturbing reputation - as the nation with the highest recruitment rates of ISIL fighters in the Western Hemisphere.
Read more at Al Jazeera.
