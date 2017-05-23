Car stolen while grandpa bathes in th...

Car stolen while grandpa bathes in the seaMay 22, 2017, 2:13 PM Ast

Monday

Sonnylal Samuel, of Diamond Village, near San Fernando, was in the water when he saw his car moving at around 6a.m. The vehicle was parked on the coastline, along Lady Hailes Avenue. He said, "I saw the car moving and I realised someone was in the car.

Chicago, IL

