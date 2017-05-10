Bounty & Beenie keep upa bromancea at Fully Loaded
Jamaican dancehall legends Bounty Killer and Beenie Man are set to share top billing at tomorrow's Guinness Fully Loaded music festival, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. The two acts squashed a two-decade-long feud during a surprise display of unity at the same venue on Machel Monday on February 20. And while their relevance to a younger dancehall market may be questioned, there is no doubt their return will please older fans left stranded on either side of the dancehall divide.
