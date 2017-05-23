Big T&T trade mission due next month

Big T&T trade mission due next month

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce will lead a delegation of 22 companies on a trade mission to Guyana from June 12 to 13, 2017. According to a media release from the Chamber, the mission, which will be headed by CEO, Gabriel Faria aims to foster and build collaborative business relationships to promote the mutual growth and development of both the T & T and Guyana economies, through increased trade and commerce.

Chicago, IL

