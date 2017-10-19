Bankers seek clarification on a newa ...

Bankers seek clarification on a newa forex policies*

Read more: Trinadad Express

Bankers are seeking clarification on what Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday told the Senate is "normal", that the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago directs the sales of the foreign exchange it injects into the system at commercial banks. Imbert read from 2009 and 2010 CBTT aide-memoires to commercial banks to substantiate his claim.

Chicago, IL

