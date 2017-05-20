Baltimore Restaurant Week returns in ...

Baltimore Restaurant Week returns in July

At least 58 restaurants will set their tables for diners looking to get a taste of the city during this summer's Baltimore Restaurant Week. The promotion returns July 28-Aug.6, when restaurants across Baltimore will roll out prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Chicago, IL

