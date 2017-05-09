ANSA Merchant profits jump 144%

ANSA Merchant profits jump 144%

ANSA Merchant Bank has recorded after-tax profits of $68.8 million for the first three months of its financial year ended March 31. This figure represents a 144 per cent increase year on year when after tax profits stood at $28.1 million for the same period in 2016. The bank's earnings per share also jumped from $0.33 in March 2016 to $0.80 in March 2017.

Chicago, IL

