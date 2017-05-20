Ambassador invites students, teacher to Colombia
Colombian Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobagop Dr Alfonso Munera Cavadia, second from left, is flanked by history teacher Michael Adamson, left, President Anthony Carmona, and students Kadeisha Turpin, Kariym Suraj and Fericia Rolle. Three lucky students of the Diego Martin Secondary School along with their teacher have received an invitation to visit Colombia by Colombian Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Dr Alfonso Munera Cadavia.
