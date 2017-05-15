a Tough road ahead, choose wiselya *

a Tough road ahead, choose wiselya *

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Full escort: National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, centre, is escorted across the parade square by Parade Commander Major A Hinkson during Saturday's joint recruit passing-out parade for the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE With Trinidad and Tobago going through one of its most challenging economic periods in its young history, the temptation for officers of the T&T Defence Force to stray from the righteous path they chose to serve under may be greater than ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC