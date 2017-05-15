a Tough road ahead, choose wiselya *
Full escort: National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, centre, is escorted across the parade square by Parade Commander Major A Hinkson during Saturday's joint recruit passing-out parade for the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE With Trinidad and Tobago going through one of its most challenging economic periods in its young history, the temptation for officers of the T&T Defence Force to stray from the righteous path they chose to serve under may be greater than ever.
