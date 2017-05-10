A mobile phone can save a life. Here's how
Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is encouraging the use of mobile phones as another line of defense in the fight against crime. Mobile phones are expected to assist in the recent increase in serious crimes involving children and young people in Trinidad and Tobago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
