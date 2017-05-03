a All set for todaya s Sea exama May 3, 2017, 9:59 PM Ast

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia said yesterday every effort has been made to ensure the smooth running of today's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam, which will take place at 546 primary schools serving as examination centres across Trinidad and Tobago. Garcia told the Express not only has the ministry put its all into ensuring a comfortable and stress-free experience for the pupils sitting the exam, but priority has been placed on securing the exam papers and results.

