a All set for todaya s Sea exama May ...

a All set for todaya s Sea exama May 3, 2017, 9:59 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia said yesterday every effort has been made to ensure the smooth running of today's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam, which will take place at 546 primary schools serving as examination centres across Trinidad and Tobago. Garcia told the Express not only has the ministry put its all into ensuring a comfortable and stress-free experience for the pupils sitting the exam, but priority has been placed on securing the exam papers and results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC