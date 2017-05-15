40 Years of Tibs

40 Years of Tibs

Write about the first days, she said. The tea party celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Breastfeeding Association of Trinidad and Tobago was almost over; greetings from the Minister of Health through the director of Education, Ms Yvonne Lewis; affectionate cheers for our long-time patron, the gracious Mrs Zalayhar Hassanali, and for the founder of TIBS, nurse Marilyn Stollmeyer; applause for the skills of Pedro Lezama saxophonist/flautist and for Laura Pierre-Escays for her original songs.

