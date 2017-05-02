30-minute school lunch break plan droppedMay 2, 2017, 1:56 PM Ast
THE Ministry of Education has, for now, shelved a proposal to reduce the lunch hour in secondary and primary schools to half an hour in the context of attempting to reduce school violence. Education minister Anthony Garcia announced the decision Tuesday, saying there was a general consensus at a stakeholder meeting at the Ministry of Education Towers in Port of Spain not to move forward with that idea.
Start the conversation
