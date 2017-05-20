20 minutes of rain led to this

Friday Read more: Trinadad Express

AFTER weeks of intense heat and temperatures in the 30s, Port of Spain was among a few districts to get some rain but sadly, this also brought back the capital city's infamous flash flooding. Roughly twenty minutes of normal rainfall Friday afternoon led to flooding on South Quay that trapped scores of commuters at City gates and on the fringes of the road for close to an hour.

